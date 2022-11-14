Doncaster Phoenix score last-gasp try to snap six-game losing streak

Phoenix had been set for another defeat against Ilkley before fly-half Joe Gomes crashed over the line in the dying seconds to make it 23-22.

Hosts Ilkley made a bright start to the match but Phoenix opened the scoring after 15 minutes when number eight John Henderson went over.

Full back Steve McColl added the extras to open up a 0-7 lead.

Joe Gomes scored the winning try.

The home side fought back and scored an unconverted try ten minutes later to move within two.

McColl then restored Phoenix’s advantage with a penalty to make it 5-10.

Phoenix found themselves under pressure in defence after that and lost Henderson to injury.

They conceded a penalty before half time, resulting in a sin bin, and Ilkley narrowed the scoreline to 8-10.

Phoenix remained under the cosh after the restart and Ilkley’s pressure told as they took the lead for the first time in the match with a converted try.

Trailing 15-10 but back to full strength, Phoenix fought back.

Following an attacking line-out hooker Fraser Leiper drove over for an unconverted try to level the score.

The visitors continued their momentum and took a 15-18 lead through another McColl penalty.

But Ilkley hit back and went 22-18 ahead thanks to a converted try.