News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Phoenix score last-gasp try to snap six-game losing streak

Doncaster Phoenix scored a last-gasp try to secure a dramatic late win and snap their six-game losing streak.

By Sports Reporter
21 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 6:25pm

Phoenix had been set for another defeat against Ilkley before fly-half Joe Gomes crashed over the line in the dying seconds to make it 23-22.

Hosts Ilkley made a bright start to the match but Phoenix opened the scoring after 15 minutes when number eight John Henderson went over.

Full back Steve McColl added the extras to open up a 0-7 lead.

Joe Gomes scored the winning try.

Most Popular

The home side fought back and scored an unconverted try ten minutes later to move within two.

McColl then restored Phoenix’s advantage with a penalty to make it 5-10.

Phoenix found themselves under pressure in defence after that and lost Henderson to injury.

They conceded a penalty before half time, resulting in a sin bin, and Ilkley narrowed the scoreline to 8-10.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Phoenix remained under the cosh after the restart and Ilkley’s pressure told as they took the lead for the first time in the match with a converted try.

Trailing 15-10 but back to full strength, Phoenix fought back.

Following an attacking line-out hooker Fraser Leiper drove over for an unconverted try to level the score.

The visitors continued their momentum and took a 15-18 lead through another McColl penalty.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

But Ilkley hit back and went 22-18 ahead thanks to a converted try.

Then, in the last play of the game, Gomes crossed the line after McColl had broken through several tackles.

PhoenixIlkleyDoncaster