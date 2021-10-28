Doncaster Phoenix prop up Midlands Premier after defeat to leaders Bromsgrove

Richard List

But the performance provided encouragement that the Castle Park can arrest the slide which has now seen them lose six games on the bounce.

As seems to have been the case too often this season Phoenix got off to an horrendous start, gifting Bromsgrove two converted tries within the first ten minutes to trail 14-0.

Phoenix were straight back on the attack, forcing Bromsgrove into a series of penalties. With the home forwards on top, player coach Richard List went over after 15 minutes and Seth Adams added the extras.

The quick-thinking visitors ran in another converted try before Adams again reduced the deficit to 21-10 on the half hour mark with a penalty.

Phoenix would have been happy to take that score into half time but were once again undone by a fast-moving Bromsgrove attack who scored in the corner.

Bolstered by the return from injury of flanker Clayton Hill and the arrival of impressive prop Tony Gelsthorpe from Sheffield Tigers, Phoenix started the second period by having to defend their try line but defend they did and Bromsgrove were unable to add to their score.