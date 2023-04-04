Doncaster Phoenix narrowly beaten by Scunthorpe in Papa Johns Community Shield opener

Injury-hit Phoenix lost their final eight games of the season in the Regional 1 North East, finishing ninth overall despite topping the table in September.

Scunthorpe, who finished one place below them, started brightly having been buoyed by beating the drop and opened the scoring with a converted try after 15 minutes.

But Phoenix didn’t let their heads drop and cut the deficit when flanker Harry Williams touched down on the half-hour mark.

Fly-half Tom O’Brien was unable to convert but did add a penalty just before half-time to give his side a narrow 8-7 lead at the break.

The visitors were quick to respond after the interval and went ahead through a penalty of their own before another converted try opened up a 17-8 lead with 55 minutes played.

Phoenix came back again with a try in the corner from O’Brien five minutes later, which he was unable to convert from a tight angle.

Scunthorpe secured revenge for the two defeats inflicted by Phoenix during the regular season when they scored another penalty with 10 minutes to go to make it 20-13.

Phoenix play Oundle in their next Pool 1 match next weekend.