Doncaster Phoenix make winning start to new season
Doncaster Phoenix won 34-26 at Sandal on the opening weekend of the Regional 1 North East season.
The newly-formed 12-team division will see Phoenix come up against the likes of Scunthorpe, York, Driffield, Billingham and Alnwick.
Hooker Fraser Leiper drove over for the first try of the season after eight minutes.
The Phoenix pack put pressure on the hosts and five minutes later, after charging down a clearing kick, Leiper was on hand again to touch down by the posts. Sam Brooke converted to open up a 12-0 lead.
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers captain rejects manager’s claim of players ‘shirking responsibilities’ in Mansfield Town defeat
-
2
Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson set for another spell on the sidelines
-
3
Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the defeat to Mansfield Town
-
4
Gary McSheffrey had some strong words after seeing Doncaster Rovers lose to Mansfield Town
-
5
Supercomputer tips Doncaster Rovers to miss out on top three spot - plus where Northampton Town, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
Sandal narrowed the gap to 12-7 but were temporarily reduced to 14 men shortly after left wing Kieran Phillips touched down in the corner on debut for Phoenix.
Right wing Josh Fowler, returning to the club after a three-year absence, went over to increase Phoenix’s lead to 22-7 and secure a try bonus point.
Sandal again reduced the deficit with another converted try on the stroke of half time.
But second half tries from flanker Clayton Hill, following some good handling amongst the forwards, and Joe Gomes, after a strong scrummage, extended Phoenix’s lead to 34-14 and took the game away from the hosts.
The last ten minutes of the game saw the home side take advantage of the slope and capitalise on a couple of penalties conceded by Phoenix to go over for two late tries.
Phoenix hope to build on their winning start against Scunthorpe at Castle Park on Saturday (3pm).