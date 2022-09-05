Doncaster Phoenix make winning start to new season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-formed 12-team division will see Phoenix come up against the likes of Scunthorpe, York, Driffield, Billingham and Alnwick.

Hooker Fraser Leiper drove over for the first try of the season after eight minutes.

The Phoenix pack put pressure on the hosts and five minutes later, after charging down a clearing kick, Leiper was on hand again to touch down by the posts. Sam Brooke converted to open up a 12-0 lead.

Fraser Leiper scores for Phoenix in the win over Sandal. Photo: FSP Images

Sandal narrowed the gap to 12-7 but were temporarily reduced to 14 men shortly after left wing Kieran Phillips touched down in the corner on debut for Phoenix.

Right wing Josh Fowler, returning to the club after a three-year absence, went over to increase Phoenix’s lead to 22-7 and secure a try bonus point.

Sandal again reduced the deficit with another converted try on the stroke of half time.

But second half tries from flanker Clayton Hill, following some good handling amongst the forwards, and Joe Gomes, after a strong scrummage, extended Phoenix’s lead to 34-14 and took the game away from the hosts.

The last ten minutes of the game saw the home side take advantage of the slope and capitalise on a couple of penalties conceded by Phoenix to go over for two late tries.