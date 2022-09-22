Doncaster Phoenix lead the way after third straight win

Phoenix ran in 12 tries against their newly-promoted hosts to register their third straight bonus point win.

The home side started brightly and went ahead with a converted try after just five minutes but Phoenix levelled straight away when winger Josh Fowler went over and fly-half Julian Leszczynski added the extras.

West Bridgford immediately hit back and quick hands again saw them score a converted try but again Phoenix levelled up when Leszczynski went over and converted his own try midway through the first half.

Matty Drennan

Phoenix then took a stranglehold on the game, running in four more first half tries through hooker Fraser Leiper, Fowler, replacement Dom Trinka and Drennan.

Leszczynski added four more conversions and full back Joe Gomes knocked over one just before half time to give the Doncaster side a 42-14 lead at the break.

The trend continued throughout the second half with further tries from Gomes, second-row Arran Tasker, flanker Kearen Wilson, centre Sam Bottomley and a pair from Drennan to wrap up his hat trick.

Gomes converted five of the six second half tries and although the hosts went over late on for a consolation converted try the final scoreline of 82-19 was emphatic and just reward for Phoenix who played some excellent rugby on the day.