Doncaster Phoenix fall to third straight defeat against Driffield

Injury-hit Phoenix were already missing skipper Sam Bottomley due to a hamstring injury and suffered more losses in the warm-up, forcing them into several late changes.

Patched-up Phoenix kept Driffield at bay with some dogged defending early on but the visitors did take the lead through two penalties from their scrum half James Watts.

Phoenix were undone on the half-hour mark when Driffield centre Jack Sowersby broke through for a fine try, which was converted by Watts to give them a 13-0 lead at half-time.

Archie Upton scored Phoenix's sole try on his debut.

The home side started the second half the strongest and were out of the blocks with a quick attack after five minutes, which ended in debutant flanker Archie Upton racing away to touch down.

Fly-half Sam Brooke added the extras as Phoenix got themselves back in the game with the scoreline at 13-7.

That sparked Driffield into life once more, however, and they ran in four more tries through number 8 Adam Brankley, hooker Simon Pettinger and a double from full back Ben Dinsdale.

Watts converted two of the scores to wrap up a comprehensive 37-7 win for the side who sit fourth in the Regional 1 North East table.

Phoenix drop two places to eighth but remain clear of relegation danger.