Doncaster Phoenix fall to sixth straight defeat away to York

Doncaster Phoenix fell to their sixth straight defeat as they went down 50-17 away to York.

By Steve Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A slow start saw Phoenix concede three tries to hand their opponents a 17-0 lead with under 15 on the clock.

The visitors then found their feet and scrum-half Matty Drennan darted over from close range for his fourteenth try of the season before flanker Max Hayes touched down after a forward drive.

Fly-half Sam Brooke added the conversion to the second try to make it 17-12.

Tom O'Brien scored for Phoenix.
But with Richard List and Bevan Wilkinson yellow-carded York stretched their lead to 29-12 at the break.

A great solo try from returning winger Tom O’Brien was all Phoenix had to show for their second-half efforts.

