Phoenix were crowned Yorkshire Merit League - South champions this season after winning all 16 of their fixtures and also lifted the South Yorkshire Cup.

Representing the North against teams from across the country, they won all three of their fixtures against Tavistock, Haverhill and East Peckham and Paddock Wood on Monday.

David Townend, the club's chairman, described the day as "the perfect end to the season.”

Phoenix completed a clean sweep in the Takeover Day at Twickenham.

He said: “This has been a tremendous season for the club with the first team holding their own in the newly formed Regional league structure and the Demons women’s team winning their own league, losing only one game in the process.

"The Second XV exceeded all expectations, not only winning a league and cup double but also enjoying success at Twickenham."

A squad of 25 players aged from 20 through to their 50s all got a run-out in the capital.

Three of them, Mike Liddle, Joe Horrocks and Mark Jasnikowski, were also part of the Phoenix side that played Castleford at Twickenham in the 2008 EDF Vase final.

Doncaster Phoenix Second XV.

Doncaster swept aside Devon-based Tavistock 17-0 thanks to Andrew Moores' try, a brace from Craig Deakin and Niall Crowcroft's conversion.

Next up were Haverhill from Suffolk, with tries from Josh Clayton, Dan Riley, Oli Gomes and Charlie Rowett, as well as another Crowcroft conversion, securing a 22-14 Phoenix win.