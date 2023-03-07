Doncaster Phoenix condemned to seventh straight defeat against Paviors

Phoenix surrendered yet another lead in their penultimate game of the season in Nottingham.

The home side took the lead with a converted try but Phoenix were quick to hit back and flanker Brad Farrell scored his first try for the first XV, which was converted by fly-half Sam Brooke, to level the score.

Winger Tom O’Brien then handed Phoenix the advantage but they could extend the 14-7 scoreline in their favour before the break.

Brad Farrell scored his first try for the First XV.

Paviors came out strong after the interval and three converted tries in 20 minutes put them well in control.

O’Brien scored his second of the game with 10 to go but this time Brooke couldn’t convert, meaning Phoenix missed out on a losing bonus point.

