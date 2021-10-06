Doncaster Phoenix come up just short against Bridgnorth

Andy Beardshall scores for Phoenix. Photo: FSP Images

A combination of wrong options, handling errors and refereeing decisions have contributed to a disappointing start to the Midlands Premier season.

This was typified by an unforced handling error with virtually the first open play of the game which led to the Shropshire side going ahead with an unconverted try from Cal Bradbury after just five minutes.

The conditions were certainly against both sides who tried to play an open game but the wet, slippery ball often eluded hands at the crucial moments and the majority of the first half was a stop start affair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix did have a long period attacking the Bridgnorth line around the half hour mark but were unable to breach the visitors’ defence and were penalised for holding on.

But undeterred they were quickly back on the attack and, after concerted efforts, flanker Andy Beardshall went over five minutes before half time. Fly-half Seth Adams added the conversion for a 7-5 half time lead.

Adams added a penalty early in the second period to extend the lead before the remainder of the half became a bit of a mid-pitch arm wrestle.

However, it was Bridgnorth who took the spoils as Phoenix, with a player harshly yellow-carded for a team offence, were unable to hold out against the extra man and visiting full back Will Biddell went over with five minutes to go.