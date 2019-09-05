Doncaster Phoenix bolster their ranks with former Knights prop Richard List
He may have appeared for Doncaster Knights nearly 250 times over ten seasons but veteran prop-forward Richard List will be stepping out at Castle Park in the colours of Doncaster Phoenix this term.
List has joined the coaching staff with the Midlands Premier Division outfit, who start their new campaign this weekend.
But he will also be lending his many years of experience as part of the playing roster as Phoenix embark on their fourth season at National League level.
The former Knights player is now working alongside another Doncaster rugby stalwart Glen Kenworthy in his new role of director of rugby development at Castle Park, and present Knights captain Michael Hills who makes up the Phoenix coaching team with Sam Bottomley and Tim Elliott.
“I watched a few of the Phoenix games last season and was very impressed with the standard of rugby on show. But what struck me most was the commitment and skill levels shown by the Phoenix lads,” said List.
“The boys were particular strong in defence and showed great potential in attack.
“I hope the experience that I can add to the team will enable us to play with a little more structure and tighten on certain phases of game management.
“I hope to share a little bit more scrummage knowledge with some of the younger lads and, so far, it seems to have worked as the forwards have particularly impressed in the three pre-season games we’ve had.”
He added: “The boys have been working hard in training, numbers have been good and fitness levels have been very impressive.
“We hope to start the season well after winning two pre-season games and only narrowly losing one.”
Phoenix start their league campaign on Saturday at home to Nuneaton.
They will be then be on the road for three consecutive away fixtures at Paviors, Peterborough Lions and Sandbach before facing South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield at Castle Park under the lights on the evening of Friday, October 4.