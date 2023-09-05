Doncaster Phoenix begin Regional 1 North East campaign with win over Sandal

Watch more videos on Shots!

Tries from Matty Briggs (2) and Tom O’Brien, who was also on target from the tee throughout the afternoon, saw Phoenix claim four points in their Regional 1 North East opener on Saturday.

The home side fell behind to a converted try inside the opening ten minutes at Castle Park but rallied and were rewarded on 20 minutes when slick handling led to a debut try for scrum-half Briggs, which was converted by winger O’Brien to level the score at 7-7.

Sandal got their noses in front again with a penalty after a deliberate knock-on, which resulted in a yellow card for Phoenix.

Scrum-half Matty Briggs scored two tries on his Doncaster Phoenix debut.

But despite their one-man disadvantage they levelled it up again when O’Brien scored a penalty of his own five minutes before the break.

O’Brien took the spoils again on the stroke of half time when he went over for a try in the corner with Phoenix now on top.

The conversion was missed but Phoenix went in at the break 15-10 up.

They started the second half well, forcing a knock-on at a Sandal defensive line-out and from the resulting scrum man of the match, number 8 Jack Oxby, picked up and put Briggs away for his second try of the game.

Again, the conversion went wide but Phoenix opened up a ten-point lead which was extended even further ten minutes later when O’Brien added his second penalty to make it 23-10.

Sandal went over for an unconverted try with just minutes left to make it 23-15.