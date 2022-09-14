Doncaster Phoenix beat Scunthorpe to maintain perfect start

The two teams met regularly over recent seasons in the Midlands Premier and this game followed a similar pattern with the Doncaster outfit coming out on top on this occasion.

Scunthorpe started the brightest and ran in two early tries to open up a 0-12 lead after 12 minutes.

Once Phoenix could get hold of and retain the ball, the match swung back in the home side’s favour and the Doncaster forwards started to take charge.

Phoenix captain Sam Bottomley

Good lineout possession allowed the pack to drive forward and second row Kearen Wilson touched down with Julian Leszczynski adding the extras.

Another solid forward drive allowed scrum half Matty Drennan to go over and level the score at 12-12.

Phoenix were then down to 14 men as number 8 Clayton Hill was yellow carded for persistent infringements. The visitors took advantage to score an unconverted try out wide and lead 12-17 at the break.

Ten minutes after the break the Phoenix forwards again drove Wilson over and Leszczynski converted to put the home side 19-17 ahead.

The try of the game came just short of the hour mark when captain Sam Bottomley saw a gap and scored, with Leszczynski converting.

Scunthorpe added a fourth try to make it a tense last quarter but Phoenix sealed the victory when Leszczynski added a penalty.