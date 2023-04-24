News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Phoenix: amateur rugby union outfit to play at Twickenham after storming season

An amateur rugby team from Doncaster will cap off a fine season with a trip to Twickenham to play at the home of England Rugby.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST

Doncaster Phoenix’s second XV were crowned Yorkshire Merit League - South champions after winning all 16 of their fixtures this term.

They also secured their place in the South Yorkshire Cup final against Sheffield Tigers following their victory over Pontefract in the two-legged semi-final.

That match will take place on Wednesday evening before Phoenix visit the capital on May 1 to take part in a four-team festival.

League champions Doncaster Phoenix 2nd XV will play at Twickenham next month.League champions Doncaster Phoenix 2nd XV will play at Twickenham next month.
Phoenix will play three 20-minute games against Haverhill from Suffolk, Tavistock from Devon and East Peckham and Paddock Wood representing the South East.

The event comes almost 15 years to the day since Phoenix last played at Twickenham, when they lost narrowly to Castleford in the EDF Energy Vase Final in 2008.

Club chairman David Townend said: “This is not a cup or a tournament, just a great day for the Phoenix lads to celebrate their season and be able to say that they have played at Twickenham.

"It is a privilege to be invited to be part of the day, for which we thank the RFU (Rugby Football Union, rugby union’s governing body in England) but also a great way to reward the lads for their efforts this season”.

Entry to Twickenham on the day is free and the day-long festival of rugby will also see four women’s teams go head-to-head.

Meanwhile, a crowd of more than 250 were at Castle Park to see Doncaster Demons crowned champions of the NC2 North East League last weekend.

