Doncaster Phoenix 7 Sheffield 15: Errors cost Phoenix dearly in derby defeat

Clayton Hill scored Phoenix’s try. Photo: FSP Images

The result and performance were a reflection of Phoenix’s season in the Midlands Premier; so near but so far. This was yet another close game lost with no reward.

Phoenix have won four games out of 15 this term and lie third bottom of the table.

Phoenix were looking to avenge defeat in the reverse fixture at Abbeydale but injuries again forced them into personnel changes following the previous week’s loss at Scunthorpe.

Both sides settled into a mid-pitch arm wrestle with neither pack of forwards able to take control and for the first half hour the defences were totally on top.

The visitors did make it into home territory eventually and their pressure paid off after 35 minutes when Phoenix strayed offside. A penalty was awarded and Sheffield duly took advantage to go 3-0 ahead.

Phoenix responded quickly and went straight on the attack. They too were then awarded a penalty with the half time whistle approaching. Fly-half Tom O’Brien struck the ball well but it came back off the upright and Phoenix were quickest to pounce on the loose ball.

Flanker Will Taylor broke through the defence and fed scrum-half Matty Drennan who in turn was held up just short but recycled the ball quickly and number 8 Clayton Hill touched down for the try. O’Brien converted to give Phoenix a 7-3 half time lead.

Sheffield started the second half stronger and immediately re-took the lead with a drive over try from a lineout to nudge ahead 8-7.

Two crucial events basically cost Phoenix the game.

Firstly, a penalty kick to touch was missed around halfway which would have put the home side deep in Sheffield territory. From there the visitors counter attacked and found themselves close to the Phoenix line.

Consecutive penalties in the five-metre zone then cost the home side dearly.

Hill was sin-binned for ten minutes and Sheffield used their man advantage to drive over under the sticks for a converted try to stretch their lead to 15-7 on the hour mark.

Mitch Ashman and Will Taylor were added to Phoenix’s growing injury list.