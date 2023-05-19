Dobbin, who represented Great Britain in the women's 200 metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics and won a Commonwealth bronze last summer with Scotland, said she has been dealing with a health condition in recent months.

The 28-year-old from Sprotbrough posted on social media: “Unfortunately I won’t be having a 2023 season this year.

"For the past few months I have been dealing with a health condition. I can’t really put into words how BEYOND GUTTED I am to not be racing.

Beth Dobbin of Team Scotland competes during the Women's 200m heats at Birmingham 2022 (photo by David Ramos/Getty Images).

"Everyone that knows me knows I absolutely love track and field, so it has been a challenging few months to say the least. ⁣

”I’m focusing on next year and getting back on that start line. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over this period.”

