Doncaster Olympian Beth Dobbin “beyond gutted” after pulling out of 2023 track and field season
Doncaster Olympian Beth Dobbin says she’s “beyond gutted” after pulling out of the 2023 track and field season.
Dobbin, who represented Great Britain in the women's 200 metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics and won a Commonwealth bronze last summer with Scotland, said she has been dealing with a health condition in recent months.
The 28-year-old from Sprotbrough posted on social media: “Unfortunately I won’t be having a 2023 season this year.
"For the past few months I have been dealing with a health condition. I can’t really put into words how BEYOND GUTTED I am to not be racing.
"Everyone that knows me knows I absolutely love track and field, so it has been a challenging few months to say the least.
”I’m focusing on next year and getting back on that start line. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over this period.”
Dobbin was a member of Scotland’s women’s 4x400m relay team who won a bronze medal at Birmingham 2022.