Doncaster non-league: Returning Armthorpe boss Baxendale can't stop the rot; Rossington battle back
They battled back from 2-0 down away at Thackley to claim a share of the spoils in the NCEL Premier Division. Mitchell Langton and Ashley Worsfold both notched inside the final 10 minutes to claim a valuable point for Young's men.
In Division One, returning Armthorpe Welfare chief James Baxendale couldn't bring about a change in their fortunes as they lost a fifth straight league game.
Welfare suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Selby. They'll be hoping to end their long winless drought - which stretches back to August 31 - when they go to Shelley on Saturday.
Club Thorne Colliery got their first win in over a month thanks to a routine 3-0 home win over Louth Town. Lewis Andrew's brace sandwiched a Jordan Buckham goal.
In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City were far too good for Blidworth Welfare as they dismantled them 7-0 to maintain their promotion push. Jordan Turner notched a hat-trick, Jack Mackay scored a brace and there was one each from Willie McGhie and Will Monteiro.
Elsewhere, Harworth Colliery were beaten 3-1 at home by 100 per cent leaders Dinnington Town with Harvey Smith nabbing the hosts' consolation strike.
Ollerton Town halted Hatfield Town’s three-match winning run, a late goal giving them a 2-1 win. A match which was goalless until the 45th minute still managed to reach the half-time whistle at 1-1 with George Edwards’ goal for Hatfield answered immediately by Regan Edridge. So it stayed until four minutes from time when Rob Singer pinched the points for Ollerton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.