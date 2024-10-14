Doncaster non-league: Returning Armthorpe boss Baxendale can't stop the rot; Rossington battle back

By Ricky Charlesworth, Richard Lane
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:28 BST
Rossington Main battled back from two goals down to earn a point last weekend. Pic: Russ Sheppard/OffthebenchpicsRossington Main battled back from two goals down to earn a point last weekend. Pic: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics
Rossington Main rescued a point in dramatic fashion in Greg Young's first game since being confirmed permanent boss.

They battled back from 2-0 down away at Thackley to claim a share of the spoils in the NCEL Premier Division. Mitchell Langton and Ashley Worsfold both notched inside the final 10 minutes to claim a valuable point for Young's men.

In Division One, returning Armthorpe Welfare chief James Baxendale couldn't bring about a change in their fortunes as they lost a fifth straight league game.

Welfare suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Selby. They'll be hoping to end their long winless drought - which stretches back to August 31 - when they go to Shelley on Saturday.

Club Thorne Colliery got their first win in over a month thanks to a routine 3-0 home win over Louth Town. Lewis Andrew's brace sandwiched a Jordan Buckham goal.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City were far too good for Blidworth Welfare as they dismantled them 7-0 to maintain their promotion push. Jordan Turner notched a hat-trick, Jack Mackay scored a brace and there was one each from Willie McGhie and Will Monteiro.

Elsewhere, Harworth Colliery were beaten 3-1 at home by 100 per cent leaders Dinnington Town with Harvey Smith nabbing the hosts' consolation strike.

Ollerton Town halted Hatfield Town’s three-match winning run, a late goal giving them a 2-1 win. A match which was goalless until the 45th minute still managed to reach the half-time whistle at 1-1 with George Edwards’ goal for Hatfield answered immediately by Regan Edridge. So it stayed until four minutes from time when Rob Singer pinched the points for Ollerton.

