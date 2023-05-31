Ruta Lendraitiene, from Woodlands, lifted a total of 194 kg at the European Masters Weightlifting Championship in Ireland earlier this month.

The 43-year-old, who moved to Doncaster from Lithuania with her family in 2006, is targeting more success at the Masters World Weightlifting Championships in Poland in August.

She said: “The aim is to lift more, the lift I did was quite easy.

"The aim is to break even more records.”

Strongwoman Ruta competed in the aged 40 – 44 age group for women weighing up to 71 kg after training twice a day in the build-up.

She performed two lifts, managing 84 kg in the snatch followed by 110 kg in the clean and jerk to break the existing European and world records.

Ruta, who has two children with her husband Thomas, 21-year-old Simas and 15-year-old Domas, said: “I’m really, really proud.

"It took a few days for what I’ve achieved and what it means to sink in, it’s a big thing.

"It took a lot of dedication. Even on bank holidays I would go and lift, no matter what I wasn’t missing any sessions to make sure I was ready.”

Ruta began weightlifting aged 34, having previously focused her fitness efforts on CrossFit, a form of high intensity interval training.

By her own admission, the sport has changed her life.

She said: “All my life until I started training I was very shy, afraid of people and wasn’t talking much.

"It gave me confidence and belief I can do anything.”

Ruta trains at a private gym in Rossington and now uses her story to help others in her job as a motivational speaker.

She added: “I’m 43 and I still managed to break records.

"If you put your mind to something, you can achieve anything.”

Ruta has no plans to stop competing and is confident of making the podium at the open age British Championships in Manchester in August.

She said: “Competing is what keeps me going in training, I have to have a target.

