Jacqui, from Lakeside, even went on to represent Great Britain in her age group at the European Championships despite being unable to swim or ride a bike when she took up triathlon.

Now she’s trying to help others in Doncaster discover the multisport event which helped her and Oliver lose a combined ten stone in just six months.

While triathlon includes of a swim, a run and a bike ride, Jackqui and Oliver run a monthly duathlon event at the Doncaster Cycle Track at The Dome, which consists of a run or walk that can be as little at one lap of the 1km track, followed by three laps on a bike and another half a lap of running or walking.

Jacqui (right) and her son Oliver lost ten stone in weight between them after taking up triathlon.

“We all know sitting in front of the TV or going shopping isn’t good for mental health and kids’ health,” said Jacqui.

"We have found it difficult to get people interested. People think you have to be mega-rich, you don’t.

"We get triathletes coming down but we want people who have never done it. When we have had people like that they have absolutely loved it.”

The event takes place on the last Sunday of every month and is held entirely on the cycle track.

"You haven’t got motorists trying to kill you,” said Jacqui.

"If you are body conscious, it doesn’t matter. There’s only us on the track and we encourage every single person.

"You don’t have to run, you can walk. It’s manageable for anybody.”

Bikes and helmets can be hired at the track for £7 for adults and £4 for children, Jacqui said. Entry is £5 each.

"It’s a really inclusive community where everyone looks after each other,” she added.

"Afterwards, we always go for coffee and cake. All triathletes like cake.”

Jacqui and Oliver, a solicitor based in Bessacarr, first discovered triathlon when they watched it on TV during the London 2012 Olympics.

"Triathlon was a way of keeping the weight off, enjoying it and meeting some lovely people,” Jacqui said.

"So much so we decided to become coaches and set up our own group, we just wanted to give back to the community.”