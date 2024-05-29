Doncaster mother and son scoop national award for popular Crowle Triathlon

Jacqui and Oliver Saxon started the Crowle Triathlon in 2018 and have now scooped a national award.

The Crowle Triathlon has been named the 'small event of the year' at this year’s Triathlon England Awards.

In doing so, it has become just the third winner of the award since its creation in 2022.

The event itself is based in North Lincolnshire, and has been running since 2018, with around 100 entrants each year. Jacqui and Oliver Saxon are a mother-and-son duo from Doncaster who help organise the event.

They were inspired to take up the sport following Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee’s medal success at the London 2012 Olympics.

The event and its owners pride themselves in making sure that the triathlon is inclusive.

"People sometimes think you have to be look like the Brownlees - you don’t," said Jacqui.

"We get all shapes and sizes doing our triathlon. We’ve even had people doing the bike leg on a shopping bike with a basket!"

The club are hoping numbers don’t rise by too much but expect that the award will attract a lot of new competitors to the event and create more interest. The event was described by a British Triathlon officer as "the best triathlon of any size she’s attended."