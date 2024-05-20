SSMA Doncaster students are heading for Hungary to compete.

A Doncaster martial arts club is sending 28 students to Hungary next month where they will fight for Team England in the hopes of achieving victory.

SSMA Doncaster students will make the trek to Budapest on June 12 for the four-day competition.

The gym has already seen their students fighting at national level earlier this year, when they took to the mats in the British International Championships in Telford. The outing was massively successful, seeing the local fighters take home medal after medal against clubs and national teams all over Europe.

Most of the students live in the south of the city, such as Balby and Edlington, and the gym has helped locals of all ages.

"Our team have worked incredibly hard," said head coach Steve Cox. "We only started last year and are very proud of them."