News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Doncaster man lifts equivalent of an adult horse to be crowned strongest in UK

A Doncaster man lifted the equivalent of an adult horse to be crowned the UK's strongest man in his weight category.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read

Andy Lumley, from Carcroft, carried a yoke strapped with 420kg’s worth of weights 15 metres in one of five gruelling challenges at the event in Hatfield, Kent last month.

The 40-year-old, who has been competing in strongman events for nine years, also lifted 320kg in the deadlift and squatted 260kg

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He managed to lift a log weighing 145kg, or 22 stone, over his head and threw four sandbags weighing between 16 and 25kg over a four-metre bar backwards.

Doncaster strongman Andy Lumley lifts his way to victory.Doncaster strongman Andy Lumley lifts his way to victory.
Doncaster strongman Andy Lumley lifts his way to victory.
Most Popular

“The yoke was really difficult,” Andy confessed.

"Four-hundred and twenty kilograms was a big amount to lift.”

Andy beat 14 other musclemen from across Britain to be crowned UK champion for the first time, having begun lifting in his teens.

He said: "I have worked in gyms pretty much all my life, since I was 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I went to Butlins originally as a lifeguard. Nine years is a long time to work towards something, I started at the beginning and worked my way up."

Andy is one of about 50 members of the Viking Power and Strength strongman club based at the New Bodies gym in Wheatley.

"With me working in a gym normal gym training was like being at work,” said Andy, who retrained as a massage therapist after being made redundant from Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust, the company which runs the Doncaster Dome, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Strongman was just a little bit different.

"It's an individual sport but we work together and help each other. For an individual sport, it's really team-orientated."

Related topics:DoncasterKent