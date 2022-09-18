Doncaster lose to Swinton Lions in play-offs but will get another chance to reach final

The Dons’ hopes of not only booking their place in the play-off final on October 2 but also gaining home advantage were dashed as Swinton Lions handed them a 32-12 defeat in their qualifying semi-final at Heywood Road.

Trailing 20-0 at the end of a surprisingly one-sided first half, the Dons briefly looked like making a game of it when scoring twice in the third quarter.

But the Lions, bidding to make an instant return to the Championship, regrouped with a converted try by back-rower Louis Gregson and two penalties by Dan Abram, who had earlier set a new club points-in-a-season record when kicking his second conversion, sealing victory.

Doncaster RLFC. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

The Dons now face Rochdale Hornets, who won away at North Wales Crusaders on Saturday, in Sunday’s play-off semi-final at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The game was effectively over as a contest by half time with the Lions leading 22-0 at the end of a one-sided first half.

They took the lead on seven minutes when second-rower Rhodri Lloyd got on the end of a grubber-kick by scrum-half Jack Hansen.

The half-back, who had played a starring role in the Lions’ 64-22 win at the Eco-Power Stadium back in April, then showed good footwork to claim a second converted try.

The Lions continued to roar and opened up a 16-0 lead when full-back Mike Butt rounded off a bout of slick handling to score in the corner.

Back-rower Mitch Cox claimed Swinton’s final try of the half when he touched down from another grubber kick over the line.

Needing to score first after the break to entertain any realistic hope of turning the tide, the Dons did just that when prop Alex Holdstock touched down at the side of the posts near enough for PNG international Watson Boas, who had started on the bench, to convert.

The Dons were in again four minutes later. Stand-off Ben Johnston, whose early dismissal in the home game against the Lions not only contributed to the size of their defeat but also landed him a five-match ban, helped make amends when he broke the line in typical fashion to claim a second converted try to close the gap to just 12 points.

Sadly for the Dons, who had overturned a 12-6 deficit when beating the Lions 26-12 in the return at Heywood Road, that was as close as it got.

Having been made to work hard for their 26-20 win over the Hornets, who were without a number of regulars due to suspension and several Super League loanees being recalled, Dons boss Richard Horne will be under no illusions going into Sunday’s must-win game.

Former Dons coach Gary Thornton who was initially installed as interim head coach following the sacking of Matt Callard in the build-up to the game at the Eco-Power Stadium, has since seen his role made permanent following several impressive performances.