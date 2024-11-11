Doncaster Knights' winning mentality at Newcastle Falcons earns Joe Ford's praise

Joe Ford has praised the desire of his Doncaster Knights players for not settling for a draw at Premiership hosts Newcastle Falcons on Sunday, and instead going all out for victory.

That the huge underdogs ultimately fell short in their victory bid in their second game of the Premiership Cup group stage should not detract too greatly, either, from the positive strides made even in defeat.

For after being 28-0 down at half-time against the long-established Premiership team, to get to within three points at 31-28 and knocking on the door is hugely creditable.

Ford’s side staged a courageous fightback, scoring second-half tries through Euan McVie and Tom Currie, with two Russell Bennett conversions halving the deficit.

Russell Bennett kicked four conversions for Doncaster Knights in the second-half fightback at Newcastle Falcons (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Even when Newcastle kicked a penalty to extend the lead to 31-14, Doncaster carried on fighting, Connor Edwards and George Roberts scoring converted tries to pull them to within three points but the Premiership strugglers ultimately held on for a 31-28 win.

“The feeling was of disappointment at the end,” admitted head coach Ford. “If that game had gone on any longer we were in complete control, and again at 28-31 we had a tough kick to try and level the scores but we turned it down to have a go at scoring a try.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for the lads that they tried to go and win it. It was a tough kick, the lads had a feel for the game and they felt they were on top.

“Fair play to Newcastle’s defence to keep us out at the end through all of those phases. It looked like the maul was going over and we’ve actually watched it back now, it’s our backs running in that have accidentally collapsed the maul, so it’s just little things like that. We were so close to getting an unbelievable win.

“That was as strong as Newcastle could have gone without their injuries and they kept them on, they didn’t make changes, so really pleasing that we pushed them all the way.”

It has been a season of contrasts for Doncaster in which they have impressed against the stronger teams - wins against Ealing Trailfinders and pushing both Sale and Newcastle close - but have fallen flat against teams they need to be beating - Nottingham and Bedford - if their Premiership promotion ambitions are genuine. On Sunday at Kingston Park the challenge that initially presented itself was a physical one, and it was an examination they failed in the first half.

“We were just off it a little bit physically and Newcastle made us pay for it,” said Ford.

“They were running into us and finding the front in every collision, and when they were tackling us they were putting us on our backs, so the changes we made weren’t really tactical. Yes, we did need to move the ball a little more to the edges, but if you don’t get the nuts and bolts of rugby right with the physicality then you’re in trouble.

“That’s what we spoke about at half-time and massive credit to the lads second half, they were sensational.”

After a patchy start to the Championship season, Ford talked about this block of three Premiership Cup fixtures, which concludes on Saturday week at Caldy - as a chance to reset a little - and even though they have lost twice, scoring nine tries against Premiership opposition suggests they are on track.

“If you’d have said before the competition started that after these two tough games we’d be on four points, which is effectively a win, we’re not in a bad spot,” said Ford. “I just hope we take a lot of confidence from it.

"When we get it right we’re a really good side, so positive signs ahead hopefully.”