Doncaster Knights win at Nottingham to end turbulent week on a high

Yorkshire’s highest-ranked team in the rugby union pyramid recorded a 20-14 victory over Nottingham at Lady Bay in the Championship.

The Knights had been rocked earlier in the week by the sudden departure of their director of rugby Boden after three and a half years, three top-six finishes and a campaign which currently saw them fourth in the table.

Head coach Joe Ford took the team for the first time. All the points were scored in the first half, with Harry Wilson getting Knights off the try scoring mark in the third minute.

Joe Ford could be the man to succeed Steve Boden at Doncaster Knights. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

After a Russell Bennett conversion, Nottingham pulled level with a converted try of their own before Jack Metcalf restored the advantage with another try.