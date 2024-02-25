Doncaster Knights win at Nottingham to end turbulent week on a high
Yorkshire’s highest-ranked team in the rugby union pyramid recorded a 20-14 victory over Nottingham at Lady Bay in the Championship.
The Knights had been rocked earlier in the week by the sudden departure of their director of rugby Boden after three and a half years, three top-six finishes and a campaign which currently saw them fourth in the table.
Head coach Joe Ford took the team for the first time. All the points were scored in the first half, with Harry Wilson getting Knights off the try scoring mark in the third minute.
After a Russell Bennett conversion, Nottingham pulled level with a converted try of their own before Jack Metcalf restored the advantage with another try.
That that went unconverted which meant Nottingham’s own try-scoring response put them 14-12 ahead, but on the 20-minute mark Fyn Brown scored another unconverted try, before a Bennett penalty on the stroke of half time gave them the six-point lead they would manfully defend.