Doncaster Knights wave goodbye to 20 players

Twenty players will leave Doncaster Knights, including co-captain Thom Smith.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:02 BST

Knights are set for a squad overhaul after finishing sixth in the RFU Championship in 22/23.

As well as Smith, other departures in the forward pack include Jake Armstrong, Bobby Bratton, Jared Cardew, Sam Daly, George Edgson, Will Holling, Sam Hudson, John Kelly, Kai Owen, Jake Pope, Martin Sigren, Theo Vukasinovic and James Wayland.

In the backline, Joe Green, Alec Lloyd-Seed, Robbie Smith, Jack Spittle, Fraser Strachan and Will Yarnell are all leaving.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty ImagesPhoto by David Rogers/Getty Images
Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
Knights’ head coach Steve Boden said: “It wasn’t an easy season to navigate through and I think, testament to all the players, we stuck in there together to make something of it all.

“I wish everybody all the best.”

