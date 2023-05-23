Doncaster Knights wave goodbye to 20 players

Knights are set for a squad overhaul after finishing sixth in the RFU Championship in 22/23.

As well as Smith, other departures in the forward pack include Jake Armstrong, Bobby Bratton, Jared Cardew, Sam Daly, George Edgson, Will Holling, Sam Hudson, John Kelly, Kai Owen, Jake Pope, Martin Sigren, Theo Vukasinovic and James Wayland.

In the backline, Joe Green, Alec Lloyd-Seed, Robbie Smith, Jack Spittle, Fraser Strachan and Will Yarnell are all leaving.

Knights’ head coach Steve Boden said: “It wasn’t an easy season to navigate through and I think, testament to all the players, we stuck in there together to make something of it all.