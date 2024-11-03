Doncaster Knights valiant in defeat against Sale Sharks

Doncaster Knights put up a valiant fight against Sale Sharks on the opening night of the Premiership Cup in front 2,400-plus fans at Castle Park on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ford’s team, beaten three times in five games to start their Championship campaign, went down 43-37 in a see-saw battle.

Doncaster led 37-29 going into the final quarter after a Telusa Veainu score but could not hold on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Olowofela crossed twice, while George Wacokecoke and Tom Currie also scored with Russell Bennett kicking 12 points.

Knights travel to Premiership side Newcastle Falcons for their second group game on Sunday (3pm) before a trip to Caldy on Saturday, November 23.