Doncaster Knights v Bedford Blues postponed due to Covid
Doncaster Knights’ Championship fixture at home to Bedford Blues on New Year’s Day has been postponed as a result of positive Covid cases in the Bedford camp.
Steve Boden’s men went top of the Championship following Sunday’s win at London Scottish but they will now have to wait until mid-January for their next game.
Knights’ next scheduled fixture is at third-placed Jersey on January 15.
“Doncaster Knights can confirm that Saturday’s Round 14 Championship fixture against Bedford Blues has been postponed,” said Knights in a statement.
“The decision to postpone the fixture, due to take place on January 1 at 2:30pm, has been taken by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) after Bedford reported COVID-19 cases within their squad.
“The game will now be played at a later, as yet unconfirmed, date.
“While we are disappointed not to be playing this weekend, the most important matter is the health of all at Bedford Blues and in our own squad, so we wish everyone affected well and hope they have a speedy recovery.”