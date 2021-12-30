Doncaster Knights v Bedford Blues postponed due to Covid

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Steve Boden’s men went top of the Championship following Sunday’s win at London Scottish but they will now have to wait until mid-January for their next game.

Knights’ next scheduled fixture is at third-placed Jersey on January 15.

“Doncaster Knights can confirm that Saturday’s Round 14 Championship fixture against Bedford Blues has been postponed,” said Knights in a statement.

“The decision to postpone the fixture, due to take place on January 1 at 2:30pm, has been taken by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) after Bedford reported COVID-19 cases within their squad.

“The game will now be played at a later, as yet unconfirmed, date.