Knights say they have signed a “multi-year contract” with Umbro, who will also supply training wear, leisurewear, and replica merchandise.

Both replica shirts are made from a lightweight performance fabric and are available to pre-order to from the Knights website, priced at £50 for adults and £40 for kids.

Tony DeMulder, cChairman of Doncaster Knights, said: “We welcome Umbro into the Knights family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club as we continue to expand our fanbase.

Doncaster Knights have unveiled their home and away shirts for the 2023/24 season. Photo: Charlie Burrell

“For the Knights to run out in the iconic double diamond logo will be a proud moment for our leading Yorkshire club.”

Chris Dolan, head of sports marketing for Umbro UK, added: “Doncaster Knights is one of the most exciting teams in rugby union – the club’s rise through the rugby union ranks is unparalleled.

"We’re proud to become the Knights’ new technical kit partner and look forward to continued success at Castle Park and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Knights will travel to north Wales on Saturday to take on Welsh outfit RGC 1404 in their only pre-season friendly.

Steve Boden, director of rugby at Knights, has signed 14 new players during the close season after 20 members of last season’s squad departed.

Knights begin the 2023/24 campaign at home to Cambridge in the Premiership Cup on Friday, 8 September (7.30pm kick-off).