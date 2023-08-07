Doncaster Knights to take on Doncaster Phoenix in cricket match this weekend

This Sunday will see Doncaster Knights of the RFU Championship take on Doncaster Phoenix at Doncaster Town Cricket Club in Bennetthorpe.

With both sides packing plenty of power, plenty of fours and sixes could be on the horizon.

Paul Curzon, the new president of Doncaster Phoenix, said: “The fixture used to be a regular summer event pre-Covid, so we are pleased to get it back in the calendar and thank our friends at Doncaster Cricket Club for hosting the game.

Knights player Haliq Holden and new Phoenix president Paul Curzon.

"The players from both the Knights and Phoenix have been busy training over the last few weeks.

"The cricket match will be a great opportunity to have a bit of fun, a beer or two and hopefully beat the recent poor weather.”

The game starts at 2pm and entrance is free.

Food and drink will also be available to purchase.

Meanwhile, rain ensured there was no play in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League last weekend.

Doncaster Town and Tickhill remain neck-and-neck at the top of the table with five games left to go of the 2023 season.

The pair are due to meet on the final day next month in a potential title-decider, although Sheffield Collegiate are still firmly in contention.

Doncaster thrashed Tickhill by 146 runs when they met back in June.