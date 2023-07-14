Championship teams have been entered into the new-look competition for the first time ever this year.

The 24 clubs in the top two tiers will be split into four pools of six, with five group matches taking place throughout September and October.

Each pool winner will contest the semi-finals in February before the final in March.

Doncaster Knights coach Steve Boden (picture: Tony Johnson).

Knights have been drawn in Pool D alongside Championship new boys Cambridge, London Scottish, Ealing Trailfinders, Bristol Bears and Northampton Saints.

Teams were split into pools based on league standings at the end of last season.

Knights finished sixth in the second tier.

Steve Boden’s side will kick-off their season at home to Cambridge on Friday, 8 September (7.30pm start) before travelling to London Scottish on Saturday, 16 September (3pm-kick off) then Ealing the following weekend (3pm-kick off).

A home clash against Bristol, who beat Knights to gain promotion to the RFU Premiership in 2016, awaits on Friday, 19 September (7.30pm kick-off).

Knights will also take on Northampton Saints at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, October 7 (2.45pm kick-off).

The 2023/24 Championship season on October 21, when Knights will take on Hartbury at Castle Park.

Tighthead prop Lewis Thiede became the club’s latest signing last week when he joined after leaving Ealing.

