Doncaster Knights to tackle Premiership sides in pre-season friendlies

Doncaster Knights will host two Premiership sides in preparation for the new Championship season.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:48 am
Wasps will visit Castle Park on Friday, 26 August (7:45pm).

Newcastle Falcons will then face the Knights a week later on Friday, 2 September (7.45pm).

Wasps finished ninth in last season’s Premiership, while Newcastle were 12th.

Doncaster Knights. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Knights hope to challenge for promotion after finishing last season in second place, just three points behind Ealing Trailfinders.

The club has submitted a plan to double the capacity of Castle Park - taking it up to 10,015 - in order to meet Premiership requirements.

Knights start their league campaign at Ealing on September 10.

