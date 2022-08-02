Doncaster Knights to tackle Premiership sides in pre-season friendlies

Wasps will visit Castle Park on Friday, 26 August (7:45pm).

Newcastle Falcons will then face the Knights a week later on Friday, 2 September (7.45pm).

Wasps finished ninth in last season’s Premiership, while Newcastle were 12th.

Doncaster Knights. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Knights hope to challenge for promotion after finishing last season in second place, just three points behind Ealing Trailfinders.

The club has submitted a plan to double the capacity of Castle Park - taking it up to 10,015 - in order to meet Premiership requirements.