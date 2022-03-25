Doncaster Knights' title rivals set to go head-to-head this weekend

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

The winners of Saturday’s game between Ealing Trailfinders and Cornish Pirates will leapfrog Knights into top spot ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Should the game end in a low-scoring draw, Doncaster would go into their last match at lowly Nottingham on Friday, April 1, with their fate in their own hands.

Knights currently lead the table with 72 points ahead of Ealing (70) and Pirates (69).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of Doncaster’s title rivals would be expected to win their final games against mid-table opposition.