Doncaster Knights' title rivals set to go head-to-head this weekend
Championship leaders Doncaster Knights must sit back and watch their title rivals do battle this weekend.
The winners of Saturday’s game between Ealing Trailfinders and Cornish Pirates will leapfrog Knights into top spot ahead of the final round of fixtures.
Should the game end in a low-scoring draw, Doncaster would go into their last match at lowly Nottingham on Friday, April 1, with their fate in their own hands.
Knights currently lead the table with 72 points ahead of Ealing (70) and Pirates (69).
Both of Doncaster’s title rivals would be expected to win their final games against mid-table opposition.
Ealing finish their season at home to Richmond and Cornish Pirates are at home to Ampthill.