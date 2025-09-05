Doncaster Knights: The quest for promotion to the Premiership

It all began in 1875; 150 years ago, when Doncaster Rugby Club was born, although there is some evidence of a rugby side in the town at an even earlier date.

It was in the 1950’s that it moved to its current site on Armthorpe Road, although the site started life with a single rugby pitch. The club’s first taste of real success came in 1979 when it won the Yorkshire Shield, (below the Cup) a knock-out cup competition for junior clubs. At around the same time it introduced mini-rugby and this has developed to such an extent that DRFC now have over 400 junior members, making it the largest in Yorkshire and the most successful in terms of county cups won.

Since their formation, Doncaster Rugby Club has been the most promoted club in English rugby history but that final step to the English Premiership has eluded them. Their highest achievement was second in the Championship in the 2021/22 season. This resulted in Doncaster Knights being the 14th best team in England that season. They finished third last season, despite the rocky start; so, the 15th best team in England.

Doncaster Rugby Football Club started league rugby placed in the eleven-club Yorkshire Two Division (National level 10) in its inaugural season in 1887/88.

Multiple promotions later, at the start of the 1996/7 season, their coach for the previous five seasons, Paul Morris, stood down to become Director of Rugby and DRFC entered the professional era by employing former West Hartlepool and North of England lock Kevin Westgarth as their Rugby Development Officer/Player-Coach.

The team went on to win all 22 fixtures in North 2. At the same time, they reached the final of the Intermediate Cup Final before losing to a disputed try in the final at Twickenham. For the first time in their history, they also reached the final of the Yorkshire Cup.

The 2000/01 season saw Doncaster begin their tenure in the National leagues. The 2005/06 season was their first in National One (renamed the Championship and from the 2025/26 season it will be called Champs Rugby (National level 2), the step up in pace and intensity took some time to adjust to.

The newly branded Doncaster Knights began to defend their Castle (Park) in the 2006/07 season. The 1600+ seat De Mulder Lloyd stand (left of pitch, pictured) was built in the 2008/09 season, which was a massive step up from the old stand. This was courtesy of club benefactors Tony De Mulder and Steve Lloyd, to whom the Knights owe their existence.

The 2009/10 season saw the Knights become fully professional. During the 2013/14 season Tyson Lewis was the top try scorer in the National League 1 with 22 tries and achieved Guinness World Record fame for “The fastest time to score a try in a rugby union match.”

The try was scored direct from the opening kick-off in 7.24 seconds.

In 2017 the pitch was re-laid with a combination of natural and synthetic fibres tufted into an open-weave backing, top-dressed with specified sand in a roughly 80:20 grass:fibre ratio. It is very similar to the hallowed turf at Twickenham.

Tyson can usually be seen as a ‘water boy’ on match days at Castle Park.

It may just be a step up from the Championship to the Premiership but it is a giant leap financially, physically, strategically, professionally and many other …ally’s which many clubs have learnt to their chagrin.

Numerous teams, perhaps the majority have been promoted for only one season after which they reverse bungee back down. Exeter Chiefs are an exception. They are a shining example of how it should be achieved; they had a five-year plan and stuck to it rigorously and have since been top of the Premiership.

Staying there is extremely difficult and Exeter finished last season in ninth place, second from bottom.

Ealing Trailfinders are favourites to win the Championship again this season, as they have done in four of the last five seasons.

In the 2022/23 season Jersey Reds pipped Trailfinders to first place but went bust in doing so. Trailfinders Sports Ground has continuously failed to meet Premiership minimum entry standards, so they have never been promoted.Those standards have been reduced this season and Doncaster Knights’ Castle Park with future development plans meet those criteria.

Only one team beat Trailfinders at their Ealing home last season, plus Doncaster Knights also did the double over Ealing and beat them at Castle Park for good measure.

More recently Bath finished bottom of the Premiership in the 2021/22 season ago but won it last season. They owe their existence in the Premiership in the 2022/23 season to Ealing Trailfinder’s ground not meeting Premiership entry criteria, this demonstrates that a team’s performance can be turned around.

In June Joe Ford left the Knights as Head Coach to become attack coach at Sale Sharks.

Joe played for the Sharks for three seasons; his brother George is their first choice fly half and obviously the Sharks are a Premiership team. The club wishes Joe the best of luck. Darren Fearn is taking over from Joe as the club’s new Head Coach.

Darren was Forwards Coach at the club during the 2024/25 campaign and comes with a wealth of experience. His appointment ensures consistency for the players as they all know each other and the different plays used. Additionally, Darren has Tyson Lewis as an Assistant Coach and Tyson is doing an amazing job as Academy Director and coach.

The DRFC website announced that, “His (Darren’s) promotion marks a natural progression for a coach who has quickly earned the respect of players and staff alike through his dedication, leadership, technical expertise, and understanding of the game.”

Additionally, two new coaches are Gareth Nesbit as Assistant Coach, ‘Nes’ comes with extensive experience plus he has worked with Darren when England students beat France in France for the first time in 17 years.

Jamie Knight is Head of Performance, again Jamie comes with some great, appropriate experience. Of course, Sir Ian McGeechan remains as Consultant Director of Rugby.

Ex-Premiership team Worcester Warriors (Wuss) are an unknown force since going into liquidation but have significant potential with the quality of players that they have signed.

Wuss are highly tipped for promotion.

Many Championship team’s supporters don’t think that Wuss should be permitted re-entry at Championship level (2) as other teams have had to re-start in much lower divisions but the RFU cite the Warrior’s Premiership infrastructure, new massive resources and playing history as some of the reasons to warrant to re-start in the Championship.

The other Championship teams hope that it takes a long while for the new players to gel as a team. It took last season’s Knights team about half a season to gel and they kept losing games but they went on to finish the second half of the season unbeaten – a force for any team to be wary of.

The vast majority of Knights re-signed for this season and that ensures continuity and new signings can be carefully selected as there was no urgency to fill positions.

Two of the new signings are returning Knights; second row Ehize Ehizode (pictured) returns to the club after spending a season with league winners, Ealing Trailfinders and centre Joe Margetts (pictured) spent a year with French club Union Sportive Bressane Pays de l'Ain, known as USBPA. Both players are very familiar with Castle Park, many of the team and several of the staff, ensuring a smooth integration into the current team. Both will also bring a wealth of different experiences.

A further ‘new’ signing is winger Aiden Cross (pictured), previously a loan player that has now committed fully to Doncaster Knights. Winger Ryan Olowofela (pictured), Jordan’s twin brother is also becoming a Knight; Ryan is ex-England 7’s and a prolific try-scorer.

I envisage some friendly sibling rivalry next season as to which brother can score the most tries. Other new Knights are back row Josh Bainbridge (pictured) , a proven talent that played for Coventry before Newcastle Falcons. Utility back Matthew McNab (pictured), able to cover numerous positions and named in the Championship Select IX and second row Morgan Jones (pictured), from Scarlets Rugby.

He brings a wealth of experience and no doubt new player’s personalities were assessed as being comparable with the boys in the team.

Finally number eight, East Timor Viliamu (pictured) was signed from top-tier Spanish club VRAC. Timor has a wealth of experience in his short career from Samoa and New Zealand. Congratulations to ET for being selected to play for the senior Samoa squad in the Pacific Nations Cup over the Summer.

The Knights selected for the Championship team of the Season, a team comprised of the selected best players in each position last season were:

14 Jordan Olowofela

8 Morgan Strong

5 Captain Ben Murphy

Finally new signing:

23 Matt McNab

The 2025/26 season Knights had an open training session with Northampton Saints. This allowed supporters to watch the new Knights in action.

The new squad undertook a second joint training session with Leicester Tigers on Tuesday August 26. It was a high-intensity joint training session that allowed the Knights to test combinations, build cohesion, and simulate match conditions ahead of the new season. The live, full-contact game periods brought real match intensity, giving players a valuable chance to implement systems and showcase physicality under pressure.

Pre-season in Champ Rugby (dubbed the proving ground) starts on Friday, September 19 at 5pm when the Knights travel to Edinburgh to play United Rugby Championship (URC) side Edinburgh Rugby at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. Edinburgh will field a further team to face Ealing Trailfinders at 8pm.