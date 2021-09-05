Doncaster Knights suffer narrow friendly defeat at Newcastle Falcons

Doncaster Knights. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The Premiership side started a full-blooded contest with real purpose and led 21-3 at half time.

But Steve Boden’s revamped squad gave an excellent account of themselves in the second half, running in four tries to run the Falcons close.

George Roberts, Gus Warr, George Edgson and Ronan McCusker touched down for Doncaster, with Sam Olver kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falcons also won 12-7 at Glasgow on Friday night and fielded a largely-youthful side at Kingston Park.

Knights start their Championship campaign at Coventry on September 18.