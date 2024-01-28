News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster Knights suffer high-scoring defeat at Ealing Trailfinders

Doncaster Knights fell to a 49-31 defeat at big-spending Ealing Trailfinders but put up a strong enough offensive performance to earn a try-scoring bonus point.
By Sports reporter
Published 28th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ealing have big ambitions to win the Championship again this season, and retook the leadership of the second tier with this result allied with Coventry’s home loss to Cornish Pirates.

Doncaster stay fifth with the defeat but are only four points off second-placed Pirates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knights actually struck first through Rhys Tait but were 21-5 in arrears by the time George Simpson crossed for their second try, converted by Russell Bennett.

Most Popular
Joe Margetts scored on his 50th appearance for Doncaster Knights. Photo: John AshtonJoe Margetts scored on his 50th appearance for Doncaster Knights. Photo: John Ashton
Joe Margetts scored on his 50th appearance for Doncaster Knights. Photo: John Ashton

A converted try on the stroke of half time put Doncaster in real trouble at 28-12 going into the second half, and it was 42-12 when Bennett went over for Doncaster’s third.

Jack Metcalf got the bonus-point clinching fourth try to salvage a point for Knights and there was nice footnote at the end as centre Joe Margetts crossed on his 50th appearance for Doncaster.

Related topics:Doncaster KnightsDoncasterEaling TrailfindersPiratesCoventry