Doncaster Knights suffer agonising defeat at Jersey

Trailing 19-0 at the break to the unbeaten Channel Islanders, Doncaster stormed back in the second half.

Sam Olver and Harry Davey crossed to reduce the deficit to 19-12 before Mak Wilson dotted down after concerted pressure in the 79th minute.

But Olver missed the conversion that would have earned Doncaster a draw, as irrepressible Jersey went top of the second tier table with a sixth win from six games.

Ealing Trailfinders regained top spot on Saturday following their 57-21 win at London Scottish.