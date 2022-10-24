Doncaster Knights suffer agonising defeat at Jersey
Doncaster Knights suffered an agonising 19-17 defeat to Jersey in the Championship on Friday night.
Trailing 19-0 at the break to the unbeaten Channel Islanders, Doncaster stormed back in the second half.
Sam Olver and Harry Davey crossed to reduce the deficit to 19-12 before Mak Wilson dotted down after concerted pressure in the 79th minute.
But Olver missed the conversion that would have earned Doncaster a draw, as irrepressible Jersey went top of the second tier table with a sixth win from six games.
Most Popular
Ealing Trailfinders regained top spot on Saturday following their 57-21 win at London Scottish.
Knights lie sixth in the table with three wins and three defeats from six games.