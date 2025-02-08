Doncaster Knights stun top flight side Sale Sharks in Premiership Cup

Doncaster Knights produced one of the best results in their history as they pulled off a thrilling 20-19 victory at Sale Sharks in the Premiership Cup.

After racing into an early 7-0 lead, Gallagher Premiership side Sale might have thought they were in for a comfortable evening against the Knights, who lie eighth in the Championship.

But Joe Ford’s side showed an abundance of doggedness and discipline as they fought back to record a memorable win at the Salford Community Stadium.

The victory kept Knights’ faint hopes of qualification for the quarter-finals alive but they must beat Caldy next weekend and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

Action from Doncaster Knights' win at Sale. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Alex Dolly’s penalty reduced the deficit to 7-3 at half time before Telusa Veainu’s converted try nudged the determined visitors into a three-point lead shortly after the interval.

Joe Bedlow immediately crossed for the hosts but Semesa Rokoduguni’s fine interception try and a Dolly penalty saw Doncaster establish a 20-14 lead.

Obi Ene's late try out wide brought Sale to within a point but Tom Curtis missed the extras and the Knights held on for a famous win.

Veainu told TNT Sports: "We had to go somewhere we've never been before. We knew we had to go somewhere dark to beat this team. They're a quality outfit, and we're just really happy to get a result."

Forwards coach Darren Fearn said: “It was a full eighty minute performance. The lads fought tooth and nail to win that game.

“They’ve only lost twice here in a long time so to come here and get a result and see our game model working was really pleasing.

"It’s important we back it up now. We need to take this and go again.”