Doncaster Knights star facing lengthy spell on sidelines
Doncaster Knights star Cameron Cowell faces being on the sidelines for the next couple of months.
The former Newcastle Falcons full-back will have an operation tomorrow to repair his damaged ankle ligaments.
“It’s a massive blow for us because he’s got that X-factor when he’s got the ball,” said the club’s director of rugby Clive Griffiths.
Among the games that the 23-year-old former England 7s star will miss is Knights’ Championship Cup game against the Falcons at Kingston Park at the end of next month.
Cowell spent two loan spells at Castle Park during his time with Newcastle before joining the club earlier this year.
Cowell’s injury has come at a bad time for Knights following the departure of long-serving No 15 Paul Jarvis at the end of last season.
Steve McColl has started at full-back in both warm-up games.
“Steve is very sound at the back and in addition to having a good boot he also returns the ball with interest,” said the Welshman.
“I’d like to see him more involved in attack but to be fair he didn’t play a lot of games for us at full-back on his return to the club last season and played a lot on the wing which is not his preferred position.”
Saturday’s 42-14 pre-season win at National One side Sale FC saw hooker George Edgson make his debut for the club when coming off the bench.
Injured soon after Knights signed him late last season, Edgson has missed out on some of the club’s pre-season work but he looked keen to make up for lost time.
“He produced a massive hit on Jarrad Williams and he also showed good pace when scoring his try,” said Griffiths.