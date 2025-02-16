Doncaster Knights shut out Caldy in Premiership Cup

Doncaster Knights ran in eight tries as they hammered Caldy 48-0 in their final pool match of the Premiership Rugby Cup, but will have to wait to see if they have secured a spot in the quarter finals.

Morgan Bunting got the Knights off the mark with an early try in the corner, while Alex Dolly added a tough touchline conversion to make it 7-0.

Archie Smeaton burrowed over for their second try shortly after, but it was Doncaster’s defence which excelled as Caldy searched for their first points.

Full-back Maliq Holden was next to score after Archie Cross had broken clear, but for the second time in a row Dolly’s conversion hit the post.

Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly. (Picture: Tony Johnson)Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Winger Semesa Rokoduguni ran in at the corner for the next try, and Dolly made another great conversion to lead 24-0 at the break.

Rokoduguni, loan debutant Sam Wadsworth, Ben Chapman and Holden crossed in the second half.

