Doncaster Knights shut out Caldy in Premiership Cup
Morgan Bunting got the Knights off the mark with an early try in the corner, while Alex Dolly added a tough touchline conversion to make it 7-0.
Archie Smeaton burrowed over for their second try shortly after, but it was Doncaster’s defence which excelled as Caldy searched for their first points.
Full-back Maliq Holden was next to score after Archie Cross had broken clear, but for the second time in a row Dolly’s conversion hit the post.
Winger Semesa Rokoduguni ran in at the corner for the next try, and Dolly made another great conversion to lead 24-0 at the break.
Rokoduguni, loan debutant Sam Wadsworth, Ben Chapman and Holden crossed in the second half.