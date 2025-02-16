Doncaster Knights shut out Caldy in Premiership Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Knights ran in eight tries as they hammered Caldy 48-0 in their final pool match of the Premiership Rugby Cup, but will have to wait to see if they have secured a spot in the quarter finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Bunting got the Knights off the mark with an early try in the corner, while Alex Dolly added a tough touchline conversion to make it 7-0.

Archie Smeaton burrowed over for their second try shortly after, but it was Doncaster’s defence which excelled as Caldy searched for their first points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-back Maliq Holden was next to score after Archie Cross had broken clear, but for the second time in a row Dolly’s conversion hit the post.

Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Winger Semesa Rokoduguni ran in at the corner for the next try, and Dolly made another great conversion to lead 24-0 at the break.

Rokoduguni, loan debutant Sam Wadsworth, Ben Chapman and Holden crossed in the second half.