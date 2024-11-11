Doncaster Knights show fight in cup defeat to Newcastle Falcons
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Premiership promotion hopefuls trailed 28-0 to their top-flight hosts at half-time at Kingston Park and looked dead and buried.
But Joe Ford’s side staged a courageous fightback, scoring second half tries through Euan McVie and Tom Currie, with two Russell Bennett conversions halving the deficit.
Even when Newcastle kicked a penalty to extend the lead to 31-14, Doncaster carried on fighting, Connor Edwards and George Roberts scoring converted tries to pull them to within three points but the Premiership strugglers ultimately held on for a 31-28 win.
Doncaster had been forced to replace Jordan Olowofela with Maliq Holden because of illness before kick-off.
Knights had pushed Sale Sharks hard in a 43-37 away defeat the previous week but have now lost both of their Pool A matches as part of a four-game losing run.
They travel to Caldy in the cup next on Saturday, November 23.