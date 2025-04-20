Doncaster Knights set the record straight with destruction of Chinnor

Doncaster Knights Alex Dolly kicks a penalty (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Doncaster Knights’ sequence of good form stretched to five consecutive wins in the Championship with a comfortable 38-14 victory over Chinnor at Castle Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knights stay sixth in the league, winning 10 of their 17 matches, and moving onto 51 points.

They now have a mini-break and return to action a week on Saturday (May 3) away at Caldy on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of their tries were scored by forwards Morgan Strong, Archie Smeaton and Ben Chapman, with the others being achieved by wingers Semesa Rokoduguni, the former England international, and Aidan Cross, on loan from Glasgow Warriors.

An important contributing factor to this latest victory was again the goal kicking of scrum-half Alex Dolly who struck five conversions and a penalty.

As more re-signings are announced this week, one of the latest, centre Zach Kerr, explains how he’s benefiting following his move from Newcastle Falcons.

“I’ve been getting plenty of games and am playing for a team which is ambitious. I’m loving the rugby here,” he said. “The coaches encourage us to play a positive style, and Sir Ian McGeechan has been a great mentor to all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll come up in a training session and say, ‘Can you try this?’ Sir Ian will make a small adjustment to technique and then pick you up on it to make sure the advice has stayed in your head.

“Looking ahead there’s every reason to be optimistic and, hopefully, with five league games left, we’ll move up the table. My personal highlights have been beating Ealing twice.

“The first win showed what we were capable of and the second after the Six Nations showed we were probably the fittest team in the Championship because we were flogged in training.”