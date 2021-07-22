Doncaster Knights sent to Coventry for Championship opener

Doncaster Knights. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The 11-team competition will start on the weekend of September 18 and reverts to the usual format of both teams playing each other twice.

Knights’ first home game is against London Scottish on the weekend of September 25 with the reverse fixture pencilled in for Boxing Day.

Bedford Blues will be the visitors to Castle Park over the New Year period and Knights will end the season at Nottingham on March 19-20 next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will no play-offs but the champions will join an expanded 14-team Premiership.

The Championship Cup will be played at the completion of the league, with fixtures set to be announced in due course.

Last year’s Championship, which saw Saracens secure promotion back to the Premiership and Knights finish third in the table, was shortened to a 10-game season as a result of the pandemic.

Steve Lloyd Knights president and Championship chairman, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing a full list of fixtures after an atypical season due to the pandemic.