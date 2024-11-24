Doncaster Knights run out comfortable winners at Caldy in Premiership Cup

Jordan Olowofela

Doncaster Knights got their first win of the Premiership Cup, winning 43-19 at Caldy.

Knights who had taken four bonus points from defeats to Premiership sides Sale and Newcastle, were in control from half-time against their fellow Championship rivals.

Tries from Morgan Strong and Zach Kerr gave them a two-point edge at the break before Knights cut loose with tries from Tom Currie, Jordan Olowofela, Semesa Rokuduguni and Morgan Bunting, with Alex Dolly kicking 13 points.

Newcastle lead Pool A with 15 points, followed by Sale (12), Doncaster (9) and Caldy (0).

Knights return to league action at home to Cambridge on Saturday (2.30pm). Joe Ford’s side currently lie ninth in the 12-team table having won just two of their opening five games.

Wheatley Hills reached the final of the Yorkshire Silver Trophy following a 21-17 victory over Castleford. They will face the winners of the Old Otliensians versus West Park Leeds tie which was postponed at the weekend.