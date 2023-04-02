A much-needed victory at the Athletic Ground in Richmond lifted Knights up to fifth in the table.

This win, by five tries to three, came just at the right time because this Saturday the Knights face one of the hardest challenges of the Championship campaign when they confront Jersey Reds, who are second, at Castle Park.

In a solid performance by their forwards, replacement prop Karl Garside, formerly at Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues, smashed his way over the London Scottish line twice in the second half on 60 and 65 minutes as Doncaster recovered strongly from being 17-7 behind at the interval.

AIM, FIRE: Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly had his sights set correctly, kicking four conversions in the win over London Scottish. Picture Tony Johnson

During a tough and close contest against the Championship’s bottom side, the Knights’ other tries were scored by No 8 John Kelly, and wingers George Simpson and Maliq Holden.

Doncaster’s dominant second half display delighted coach Steve Boden who watched his team achieve a maximum of five points.

They’ve now won nine of their 18 league games.

“One of the positive things about this win on the road was that we didn’t pick up any more injuries which have been so costly," said Boden.

OVER THE LINE: Doncaster Knights' Maliq Holden scored a try at London Scottish on Saturday. Picture Tony Johnson

“I’m happy with our efforts and our pressure game was good, but Jersey have an enormous pack, so we’ll have to be a lot better than we were at Scottish.”

Once again, the goal kicking by scrum-half Alex Dolly was accurate, striking four conversions.

Scottish: Anderson; Mehson, Simonds, Anyanwu, Ferdinand; Chamberlain, Nutton; Els, Wallis, Rees, Wilkinson, Jurevicius, Ransom, Ingall, Trenholm. Replacements: Mason, Prior, Litterick, Tuilagi, Taulani, Petrozzi, Slevin, Incall.

Pens: Chamberlain

Tries: Wallis, Anyanwu

Cons: Chamberlain 2

Knights: McBryde; Simpson, Margetts, Edwards, Holden; Olver, Dolly; Davidson, Roberts, Foster, Williamson, Hopkinson, Sigren, Tait, Kelly. Replacements: Holling, Owen, Garside, Daly, Cardew, Yarnell, Smith, Metcalf.

Tries: Kelly, Simpson, Garside 2, Holden