Doncaster Knights return to action at fortress Castle Park

After winning all ten of their home fixtures last term, Steve Boden’s side will once again be looking to make Castle Park into a fortress.

Knights lost their first away game 29-10 to champions Ealing Trailfinders but last time out they overcame Hartpury 16-34.

The margin of victory at Hartpury will give the Doncaster squad great encouragement because last season they beat them by only five points and one point.

Picture: John Ashton

There were still too many errors by the Knights last weekend but a bonus-point win, thanks to some exceptional tries, left supporters in a more confident mood.

Richmond are one of three teams without a win from their opening two games having lost 21-14 at Cornish Pirates before suffering a 32-34 reverse at home to newly-promoted Caldy.

These two sides last met in February when Knights recorded a 33-30 victory at the Athletic Ground.

The visitors’ dangerman is number eight and club captain Mark Bright, last season’s joint top try-scorer after dotting the ball down on 17 occasions.

All of Richmond’s tries this season have been scored by backs, which would indicate that the ball is spread out wide.