Doncaster Knights rediscover winning habit at Caldy

The Knights have taken a bit of a backward step this season having finished second last season and flirted with promotion.

In a swathe of conceded points, they have milled around mid-table most of the Championship season, and came into this final away game of the season on a run of just one win in six league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite a scrappy first half in which only a Joe Margetts try and five points from Alex Dolly gave them a 10-7 lead, they cut loose in the second period.

Doncaster Knights got back to winning ways (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Dolly and Maliq Holden scored quickfire tries at the start of the second half as Doncaster asserted their authority over Caldy.

Connor Edwards scored the bonus-point clinching try, collecting a pass from Will Yarnell and using the dummy run of Dolly to create space to touch down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Smith dove on Billy McBryde’s kick for the fifth try as Knights ran out 38-7 winners.

Knights conclude their league campaign at home to Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday (2.30pm).