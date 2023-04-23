Doncaster Knights rediscover winning habit at Caldy
Doncaster Knights returned to winning ways in convincing fashion thanks to a ruthless second half performance at Caldy.
The Knights have taken a bit of a backward step this season having finished second last season and flirted with promotion.
In a swathe of conceded points, they have milled around mid-table most of the Championship season, and came into this final away game of the season on a run of just one win in six league games.
But despite a scrappy first half in which only a Joe Margetts try and five points from Alex Dolly gave them a 10-7 lead, they cut loose in the second period.
Dolly and Maliq Holden scored quickfire tries at the start of the second half as Doncaster asserted their authority over Caldy.
Connor Edwards scored the bonus-point clinching try, collecting a pass from Will Yarnell and using the dummy run of Dolly to create space to touch down.
Robbie Smith dove on Billy McBryde’s kick for the fifth try as Knights ran out 38-7 winners.
Knights conclude their league campaign at home to Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday (2.30pm).
Ealing lost their potential title-decider at Jersey 19-13 on Saturday so they go into the final round of fixtures trailing the Islanders by two points.