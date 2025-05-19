Doncaster Knights record tenth straight win at Hartpury

By Sports reporter
Published 19th May 2025, 09:13 BST
Doncaster Knights hung on for a 10th win in a row to climb up to fourth in the Championship with a 41-33 victory at Hartpury.

Starting the day two places behind their Gloucestershire hosts, Knights moved level on points and leapt above them in the process.

If this game were to have been played in next year’s rules, which will see a rebranded Champ Rugby bring back play-offs for the top six teams, it would have been a key game in the race for the Premiership.

But as it was, with Doncaster looking to continue finishing their campaign on a high, it was another encouraging performance and a big win on Sunday.

Ben Murphy was on the trysheet.

Joe Ford’s side actually trailed 12-0 before Obi Ene crossed the tryline, swiftly followed by Alex Dolly, who converted once to level the scores.

A converted Ben Murphy try edged Doncaster ahead at the break before further scores from Ene, Zach Kerr and Ollie Fox took the Knights to victory.

