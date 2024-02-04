Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Knights will find out the length of Margetts’ suspension at a RFU disciplinary hearing into the incident at Castle Park.

The centre got his marching orders with 20 minutes remaining after a high tackle on Cambridge centre Jamie Benson saw him land on his neck.

As Benson received treatment, the referee, Hamish Grant, produced a red card which could mean Margetts being banned for a month or more.

Doncaster Knights' Jack Metcalf was among the tries again against Cambridge. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Doncaster then needed to defend their 26-19 lead against enterprising opponents who had scored three tries to the Knights’ four from fly-half Billy McBryde, prop Conor Davidson and backs Jack Metcalf and Joe Bedlow.

A penalty on 66 minutes by full-back Russell Bennett provided some relief to a team which had wasted several chances to increase their control.

Doncaster’s seventh win in 11 games moved them into third on 35 points, behind Cornish Pirates and Ealing Trailfinders.

Doncaster Knights: Bennett, Metcalf, Margetts, Bedlow, Holden, McBryde, Fox (Dolly 47), Davidson (McArthur 76), Roberts (Terry 61), Barrett (Foster 61), Beckett (Brown 47), Ehizode (Mintern 60), Wilson, Tait (Hopkinson 66), Digby.

Cambridge: Caven, Asiedu, Hanks, Benson, Green, James, Duffin, Owen (Ellwood 50), Brownlie (Veness 55), Walker, Frost, Baxter (Adams 58), Bretag-Norris, Cardew (Dawson 55), Merigan (Maka 66).