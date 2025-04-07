Doncaster Knights: Plans revealed for expanded Championship for 2025-26

Knights' Jordan Olowofela was on target in their win over Bedford Blues. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Championship is being expanded next season with Doncaster Knights set to be part of an increased second tier.

The division is being expanded to 14 teams. That will include the current 12 teams, a team promoted from National League 1 (subject to meeting the league’s Minimum Operating Standards) and the returning Worcester Warriors.

The news was announced last week. Worcester are returning to professional rugby after a two-and-a-half year absence after they went into administration. The club is under new ownership, after their new owner bought the rugby assets from the administrator of the insolvent entity.

Further details on competition format, new branding and commercial strategy will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Knights moved up to fifth in the Championship standings after a hard-fought 41-32 win at home to Bedford Blues last time out.

The win at Castle Park – combined with Nottingham’s defeat at home to London Scottish – was enough for the Knights to leapfrog their East Midlands rivals.

Tries came from Russell Bennett (2), Logovi Mulipola, Arthur Green, Jordan Olowofela and Obi Ene, with Alex Dolly slotting over four conversions and a penalty kick. Knights return to action, away at Cambridge this coming Saturday.